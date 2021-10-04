Customers at Marks and Spencer have been taken aback by the £45 sequin trousers that are flying off the shelves.

Marks & Spencer consumers are swooning over a pair of £45 sequin trousers that were discovered online, but they’re quickly selling out.

Marks and Spencer has a slew of social media followers eager to keep up with the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Photos of the retailer’s “insiders,” who style new goods from the company, are also displayed.

Sam Briones, a Marks & Spencer employee, is well-known among customers for displaying on-trend ways to wear a range of items, with a recent post making a sensation online.

Sam uploaded a snapshot of Marks & Spencer’s sequin wide leg trousers with her 13k followers. The trousers, which are selling out quickly online, are £45 and have a wide leg fit with a high waistband. They come in two colors: beige and black.

“On the basis of the popularity of yesterdays article, I’ll share SEQUIN: Part2 now while there are still some in stock online!” Sam captioned a carousel of photographs displaying the trousers.

“These beige sequin trousers have a wide leg fit, elasticated waist, and pockets!! They also come in black!! As I write this, sizes are restricted online; however, availability is better in the black.

“Pairing this outfit with some cable knit knitwear in keeping with the “hi-low” approach, I elected to style it larger and am wearing a large!”

The pants were a smash on the popular social networking platform, with the photographs receiving over 450 likes in less than 12 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“More magic and glitter,” Emma remarked.

“I really like these,” Sian said.

“These are the ones for me!!!” Sarah exclaimed.

“Just ordered the black ones!” said another consumer. It looks fantastic on you!”

“We need to buy these,” Laura said, tagging a buddy.

Karen commented, “I’m in love with these trousers.”

The trousers are still available in a few sizes on Marks & Spencer’s website, which you can find by clicking here.