Customers at Marks and Spencer have been delighted by a ‘wonderful’ new cheese product that they ‘need to try.’

M&S, a long-standing high-street staple, has a devoted following thanks to its large array of on-trend homeware, apparel, and accessories, as well as its well-known culinary goods.

The retailer’s new releases frequently generate buzz on social media, with food account Snack News & Reviews generating a sensation on Facebook after revealing the store’s cheese profiteroles.

The account is known for keeping shoppers up to date on the latest munchies, sweet treats, and food launches that have been spotted in stores across the country.

Snack News & Reviews shared a snapshot of M&S’ cheese profiteroles, which come in packs of ten, with its 100k+ Facebook fans. Choux buns are filled with creamy cheddar cheese sauce and topped with pecorino cheese in this savory snack.

The food account simply captioned the picture: “Marks & Spencer has a new product! Do you think you’d like a cheese profiterole?” The cheese snack was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with hundreds of likes, comments, and shares.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“These are incredible,” Tracey added.

“Highly recommended, they’re extremely morish,” Carole commented.

“Just had them, they are great,” Wilma replied.

“Yummy these seem tasty x,” Wendy said.

“Wow,” Laura exclaimed as she tagged a buddy.

“These look wonderful, don’t they?” Lee said to a buddy.

“Need to try,” Suzanne added.

