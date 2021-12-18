Customers at Marks and Spencer ‘could live in’ the ‘beautiful’ £30 festive jumper.

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were enamored with a “beautiful” Christmas jumper.

M&S is well-known and well-liked for its vast range of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and more.

With the holiday season well and well upon us, many buyers are turning to social media in search of fashionable options appropriate for Christmas gatherings, with many eager to scoop up products that are both snug and festive.

Marks and Spencer has a variety of Instagram sites to bring customers up to date on all of its new stock and product launches, and several of its “insider” employees have their own profiles where they show how they dress new things.

Sam Briones, an M&S “insider,” created a sensation on Instagram after posting a photo of herself wearing the brand’s Fair Isle Funnel Neck Jumper with Wool.

The £29.50 jumper has a funnel collar and is knitted in a spacious relaxed shape. It has ribbed accents and is available in both a navy and a cream colorway.

Sam captioned a photo of herself wearing the sweater with: “It’s the season for fairy lights, toasty sweaters, and hot beverages! This colorful and festive fair isle funnel neck jumper with wool is one of my favorites! It’s ideal for layering on chilly days! It looks great with my favorite dark indigo MOM jeans and these hefty Chelsea boots in’sand.’ These boots are terrific, quite comfortable, and excellent value for money!” The ensemble was a smash on the famous social networking platform, garnering over 280 likes from her 14K followers.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I need this jumper,” Sian said.

“I love this clothing, I could live in it,” Aine stated.

“Wonderful knit!” Lucy exclaimed.

“I got the jumper, too,” Lily added.

