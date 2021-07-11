Customers at Marks and Spencer can’t get enough of the “beautiful” pink “Wednesday” outfit.

Customers at M&S are clamoring to get their hands on a ‘beautiful’ pink dress after the business posted a picture online.

Marks and Spencer is one of several stores that share their newest fashion and homeware products online, which often results in positive feedback and excitement from customers.

M&S shared a snapshot of its new Floral Round Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress on Instagram, and customers can’t get enough of it.

I went into Marks & Spencer in search of a tiny outfit and left fuming.

“We wear pink on Wednesdays,” the caption stated. #mymarks. Photo courtesy of @theturquoiseflamingo. T424922 is the name of the dress. T010011Y is the bag number.

The famous quote comes from the teen comedy Mean Girls, which was released in 2004.

The post received over 6,600 likes and nearly 150 comments, with many individuals stating that they enjoyed it but couldn’t find it.

Instagram

“I love this dress, but you can’t obtain it online or in stores,” Patti added. “Lovely, but out of stock in most common sizes!” Crystal commented.

“Drives me crazy, exquisite outfits are all out of stock,” Gail responded.

However, some people were fortunate enough to find it.

“I bought this outfit and have had beautiful remarks, thankyou M&S,” Sharon remarked.

“I wore mine last Wednesday,” Elizabeth joked.

“I wore this to Wimbledon on Monday and had so many praises, plus it’s incredibly comfy to wear,” Helen said.

“Every time I wear this dress, everyone says it’s a gorgeous dress,” Gael added.

“I have this dress and I adore it,” Jill continued. It’s quite flattering.”

“Love this outfit I brought it and felt amazing in it,” Annie concluded.

However, many consumers were perplexed as to why it wasn’t offered in petite sizes.

Karen expressed her dissatisfaction, saying, “It’s a shame you only have two Petite outfits on your website!” Why aren’t more of your “beautiful” outfits available in Petite sizes?”

“Once again, no thought given to us little folks,” Antoinetee remarked. There’s no way we can all be 6′ Amazons!!

“Lovely, but again, too long!!” wrote buttonraymond.

Deborah said, “It’s absolutely wonderful, but why is it taking so long?” We’re not all 5’10” people!! (My height is 5’2”)”