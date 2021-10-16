Customers at Marks and Spencer are raving about the ‘beautiful’ £89 ’70s’ winter coat.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer were enthralled by a “gorgeous” and classic coat posted on Instagram.

Marks & Spencer, a popular high-street retailer, has established a devoted following on social media, where it routinely updates its followers on new stock and product launches.

The store is well-known for its broad selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, and accessories, as well as a diverse selection of food, drink, and household goods.

With the arrival of cooler weather, many buyers are on the lookout for a good winter coat that keeps them warm without sacrificing style.

Marks and Spencer recently created a sensation when it posted a photo of their Suedette Borg Overcoat on Instagram.

The coat costs £89 and has two front pockets as well as textured buttons with contemporary panel detailing on the front and exposed lining on the lapel.

M&S captioned the photo as follows: “Pieces to get you through this and next winter. Our new Per Una collection is now available to purchase online.” The coat was a hit on the retailer’s website, with over 600 likes in just a few hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Yes, please, to that coat!” Lena exclaimed.

“I can imagine you in this,” Michelle added, tagging a friend, to whom Sharon replied, “aah yeah, looks cosy.”

“I had a sheepskin coat precisely like this in the 1970s, oh how I wish I still had it,” another shopper commented.

“Love this coat… had one similar in the ’80s,” Caroline said.

“I adore this!” Maria exclaimed.

“Gorgeous,” George added.

Marks and Spencer’s Suedette Borg Overcoat is available for purchase on the retailer’s website by clicking here.