Customers at Marks and Spencer are praising a £20 Christmas surprise described as a “game changer.”

In October, M&S unveiled its Christmas food selection, which included ‘Molton Cheddar Profiteroles,’ a Percy Pig Pigloo cake, and a Turkey and Ham Christmas Pudding Pie. The Sticky Toffee Pudding Crown with custard and salted caramel sauce, however, stood out from the rest.

M&S has now announced that the pudding that has been causing such a stir will be sold in stores starting Saturday, December 18.

In less than 24 hours, M&S received more than 7,900 likes and hundreds of comments on an Instagram post featuring the £20 treat.

“Our much-anticipated sticky toffee pudding crown drops in store on Saturday!” the business wrote alongside the photograph.

“Finished with a salted caramel sauce and vanilla custard, it’ll be the star of your Christmas dinner table this year.” Please share this with someone you believe might enjoy it!” Many shoppers said they’d be going to stores to pick it up this weekend, while others said they’d already placed an order online.

“I’m having that,” one person said, while another added, “omg I need this.”

“Oooooo game changer,” said a third.

“Oh wow, we need this!” exclaimed a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy.

“Get in my belly!!” wrote a fifth. “OMG That looks wonderful xxx,” said a sixth. “Ohhhh yes, that looks amazing,” added another.

Posh Cheesy Beans on Toast for £5 and a vegan Plant Kitchen Melt in the Middle Chocolate Pudding are also available in this year’s M&S Christmas food selection.

