Customers at Marks and Spencer are on the lookout for a £20 sell-out gin that is “like gold dust.”

Marks & Spencer has sparked a frenzy among buyers after releasing its new Christmas collection online this week.

Many admirers are keen to get their hands on the things displayed because the retailer frequently promotes its new clothes and food products with its customers via social media.

M&S has recently revealed a photo of its Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueurs, which come in three flavors and are proving to be a hit with customers.

Last year, the festive snow globe-style bottles were a favorite with shoppers, with many unable to obtain one.

“BREAKING GIN NEWS!” the store captioned the shot on Instagram. It’s here, and it’s AWESOME! Our Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueurs are this year’s widely anticipated, MUST HAVE Christmas gift!

“Available in three beautifully festive flavors: NEW Spiced Sugar Plum with sparkly silver snowflakes, NEW Madagascan Vanilla Rum Liqueur, and Clementine Gin Liqueur, which was a SELL OUT last year.

“Because of last year’s sell-out success and social media excitement, we’ve increased our orders, so don’t wait… GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Within hours after going up, the post had more than 5,600 likes and hundreds of shoppers.

Customers were eager to express their opinions in the comments area, with several suggesting they’d have to race to acquire a bottle.

“Oh my days, look at those bottles,” one user said, while another added, “They are beautiful x.”

“OMG… WANT WANT WANT,” said a third.

“I’m going to buy all three x,” said a fourth ecstatic customer.

“We need to hunt,” a fifth added, tagging a friend.

“They sell out sooo quickly,” a sixth shopper remarked, “so you might as well get them in early as they’ll be gone before Christmas.”

“They were like gold dust last year,” said another.

The liqueurs are available in a variety of flavors, including Spiced Sugar Plum Gin, Clementine Gin, and Madagascan Vanilla Rum, all packaged in light-up snow globe bottles.

Each 70cl bottle will set you back £20. The entire collection is available to purchase online.

