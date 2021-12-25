Customers at Marks and Spencer are enamored with a’stunning’ £45 polka dot dress.

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were enamored with a “classy” and “beautiful” polka dot garment.

M&S is a well-known high-street company known for its vast assortment of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

Marks and Spencer, like many other shops, uses a variety of Instagram sites to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

21 Christmas Eve customs that are unmistakably Liverpool

With the chilly weather persisting, many customers are on the lookout for attractive things that will keep them warm without sacrificing style.

M&S created a sensation when it posted a photo of its Polka Dot Peter Pan Collar Midi Dress on Instagram.

Instagram

A Peter Pan collar with a ruffled edging is included on the £45 dress. It has a relaxed fit with an empire stitch at the waist to give it form.