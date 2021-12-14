Customers at Marks and Spencer are ecstatic with a £10 snacking board that ‘looks so scrumptious.’

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were eager to get their hands on a “banging” new snack.

M&S, a popular high-street retailer, has a devoted following on social media. The store, like many others, releases product news on a regular basis to keep customers informed about new stock arrivals.

In the run-up to Christmas, the popular shop generated a stir online after its new snacking box was published by Facebook page NewFoodsUK.

Customers have been charmed by the M&S Collection Continental Charcuterie Grazing Board, which costs £10.

The box includes a selection of Spanish cured meats as well as a variety of cheeses.

In just a few hours, the snapshot racked up hundreds of likes and comments on the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I want one!” one person exclaimed. “Hmmmm yep that looks so scrumptious,” wrote another.

“We NEED one of these!!” remarked a third, tagging a buddy.

“Looks banging,” said a fourth.

“OMG this looks fantastic,” wrote a fifth, and “ohh definately getting this x” wrote a sixth.

“This is what’s missing in my life….Supper goals with a glass or two of red wine…yummy,” said another.

