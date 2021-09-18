Customers at Marks and Spencer adore the ‘60s vibes’ of this spotty £40 midi dress.

After seeing a "60s vibes" midi dress online, Marks & Spencer buyers were smitten.

Marks and Spencer has acquired an army of social media followers eager to keep up with the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Through its social media pages, Marks and Spencer guarantees that customers are aware of what to expect in its stores.

M&S posted a photo of its spot print belted midi shirt dress to its main Instagram page. The dress, which costs £39.50, comes in beige and black and has a strong all-over spot print pattern.

The dress also has a self-tie belt at the waist and a strong collar neckline.

“@marksandspencer sam making a statement in this vibrant spot print dress, and we’re here for it!” the shop captioned an image of a Marks and Spencer employee wearing the garment.

The garment was an instant sensation on Instagram, garnering over 2,600 likes on the first day it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“This is a lovely dress,” Michelle said.

“Wow wow wow,” one shopper exclaimed.

“Perfect layering piece,” Memme commented.

“This clothing is stunning,” Deserie said.

“60s vibes,” Jackie said.

“Gorgeous dress,” Jane exclaimed.

“Lovely dress.. the fit and length are all lovely,” Safiq commented.

Marks and Spencer’s spot print belted midi shirt dress may be purchased online by clicking here.