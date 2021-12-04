Customers at Marks and Spencer adore the £59’velvet shacket of dreams.’

After seeing a “beautiful” velvet “shacket of dreams” on Instagram, Marks and Spencer buyers were enthralled.

M&S is well-known and well-liked for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

With winter well and truly here, many buyers are turning to social media to find fashionable alternatives that don’t skimp on style.

Marks and Spencer uses a variety of Instagram pages to keep customers up to date on new stock and product releases.

After posting a shot of its Velvet Quilted Longline Shacket to its main Instagram page, the business sparked interest among online customers.

The shacket, which costs £59, is available in two colors: navy blue or dark khaki, and has an all-over quilted velvet fabric with chest pockets. Popper buttons and a collar complete the look.

M&S captioned an image of M&S employee Sam Briones wearing the shacket, writing: “In the velvet shacket of dreams, @marksandspencer sam It won’t last long, so act quickly.” The shacket was a smash on the popular social media platform, garnering nearly 1,000 likes in the first four hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Lovely,” commented one.

“Oh sure, I adore it,” Sally said.

It received even more praise on Sam Briones’ Instagram page.

“This jacket is,” one consumer commented, adding a string of heart eye emojis.

“I really like this,” Charlotte said.

“Absolutely love the shacket,” Jill said.

“Just purchased the jacket today it’s amazing might have to grab the green also,” Claire commented.

Click here to purchase Marks & Spencer’s Velvet Quilted Longline Shacket.