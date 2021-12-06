Customers at John Lewis were enraged by the ‘alternative Christmas tree.’

With what it refers to as a “alternative Christmas tree,” John Lewis has enraged some of its customers.

The store announced the £25 holiday gift on Instagram, but the item didn’t go over well with some of its 910k followers.

Many others expressed their displeasure in the comments section, stating they were “speechless” and “gobsmacked” by the decorated tree.

‘Don’t worry if your Christmas isn’t the same as everyone else’s,’ says a mother from Liverpool.

On Sunday, John Lewis shared the photo on social media, telling its Instagram followers: “Are you looking for a unique Christmas tree this year? Our Ginger Ray Balloon Tree has everything you’ll need to create this one-of-a-kind Christmas display, including over 100 balloons. What are your thoughts on this holiday show-stopper?” Instagram The Ginger Ray Novelty Balloon Christmas Tree features 108 Latex Christmas Balloons and costs £25 on the John Lewis website. Many individuals, however, criticized the tree as “terrible for the ecology” and “plastic tat.”

“How did one single individual at such a massive company not realize this was a poor idea?” remarked Lot 88_.

“It’s totally unsustainable for just a few days of the year,” Katelimb said.

“SO MUCH DISPOSABLE ****!” raged Nataliethebird.

“Not eco friendly is it?” commented kerryholdeninteriors.

Many others agreed with him.

“Just a lot of PLASTIC Tat,” Annierudkinartnhome remarked. Have you ever heard of the Climate Code Red, JL?” “I’m not sure you’ve truly thought about this John Lewis,” Jennie lee uk replied.

“Balloons should be made illegal,” Fyona18 stated. It’s terrible for the environment. Especially because I assume this is a one-time use?” “Speechless!” Jomorbz added. More disposable garbage to devastate the environment. I sincerely hope you aren’t also using helium to inflate the balloons.” “Not a fantastic move @johnlewis,” Sew claire l said. I can’t believe no one on your executive team considered the environmental implications.”

“It honestly surprises me that people think this is fine!!!” commented juliecarten76. “Along with those crazy balloon arch things,” says the narrator.

“Oh no, terribly disappointing,” Lucy hgf said.

“Gobsmacked at you advertising this product @johnlewis,” cough fit said. “@thegreenparty @greenpeaceuk will agree – studies of latex balloons reveal that whilst latex is touted as biodegradable, the chemicals that are are not.””

