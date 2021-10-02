Customers at Iceland are cleaning out their freezers to make room for a new £2 salt and pepper product.

After seeing it online, customers have been hooked with a new Iceland product line.

The store is well-known for its popular items, which make customers eager to get their hands on them.

A new Iceland product has been shared online, and customers can’t get enough of it.

Iceland’s Salt and Pepper Smiles, priced at £2, were shared on Facebook by NewFoodsUK.

Thousands of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

NewFoodsUK captioned a snapshot of the product, “OMG New McCain Salt & Pepper Smiles at Iceland!”

“Salt & Pepper lovers will go crazy about these, which were just released on Iceland’s website.”

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

“These seem good!” exclaimed one shopper. “Yes, frozen tea just got interesting,” wrote another.

“They sound banging,” said a third.

“Get that freezer cleared,” a fourth tagged a friend. Tomorrow, I’m leaving Iceland!!”

“The game just got better,” wrote a fifth, and “these look wonderful, don’t they?” remarked a sixth.

“Need some of these omg,” said another.

Salt and Pepper Smiles from Iceland are £2.

The product is available for purchase online here.