Customers at Home Bargains were taken aback by a ‘lush’ £10 lamp that they ‘absolutely love.’

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of their new mesh tripod lamps on its Instagram account this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

“Why only have one of our mesh lamps when you can have two (at £9.99 each, why resist?) We love how they’re styled here by @home at holwell,” Home Bargains tweeted alongside a photo of the lamp originally shared by Gemma (@home at holwel).

The article rapidly gathered up over 6,800 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One consumer wrote on Instagram in the comments area, “Ooh the lamps are gorgeous!”

“Love this set up and lamps,” said another.

“Oooh, they’re lush!!,” exclaimed a third.

“It took me approximately 3 months to get this light, but I finally purchased one this week,” said a fourth shopper. x” I absolutely adore it.

“I need these,” commented a fifth, and “Absolutely Love These,” said a sixth.

“Oh look at those, maybe we’ll have to pay a visit xx,” another tagged a buddy.

Mesh lamps from Home Bargains are now in stock. Here’s where you may find a store near you.

They’re also available online at this link.