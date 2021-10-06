Customers at Home Bargains were taken aback by a £6 Christmas item described as “brilliant.”

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.

The famed Merseyside bargain store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new Christmas-themed serving board on its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a major hit with customers.

M&S has launched a Halloween-themed campaign. Customers are ‘dribbling’ over Colin the Caterpillar treats.

“Serve festive realness this Christmas with our sleigh serving board for just £5.99,” Home Bargains wrote beside a shot of the board.

“Available in-store and online! “How about you? What would you put on yours?”

Instagram

The article rapidly gathered up over 6,400 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Love it!” one shopper wrote in the comments section. So adorable! I’ll have to make a trip there to purchase one! Xx” “I need this,” wrote another.

“Been there, bought that already!!” said a third.

“This is brilliant!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“This is cute,” wrote a fifth, and “how nice is this?? X” added a sixth.

Another tagged a friend and said: “we need this in our lives!!!”

The Sleigh Serving Board from Home Bargains is now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.

The product can also be ordered online at this link.