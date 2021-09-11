Customers at Home Bargains were split over a £50 ottoman that resembled a coffin.

This week, one of Home Bargains’ new products was leaked online, dividing customers.

The discount retailer’s social media platforms are frequently used to keep customers informed about new products.

Home Bargains uploaded a photo of its velvet Home Collections Ottoman on Facebook this week, and it received a lot of positive feedback.

“Store your favorite blankets, books, or crafts in this Home Collections Velvet Ottoman with Hinged Lid…in a gorgeous pink color with gold appearance legs,” Home Bargains stated alongside a photo of the velvet ottoman. Now available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/3engvnK.”

Some customers were quick to express their enthusiasm for the £49.99 ottomans, while others were less enthusiastic.

“I have a pink one they are gorgeous bought it a few weeks ago at Peterhead they had a grey one yesterday,” one user commented in the comments.

“Oh my god, I’ve been looking for one like this!!” exclaimed another. “Oh lovely,” commented a third.

“I love it,” said another.

Others were less enthusiastic with the product, with some calling it “awful” and others complaining about the ottoman’s legs.

“The legs ruin it horrible,” one user said, while another added, “I think it looks like a coffin and the legs are horrible.”

“Looks like a coffin to me,” a third commented.

“Looks cofinesque,” wrote a fourth, while another observed, “It looks like a coffin on a stand.”