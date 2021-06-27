Customers at Home Bargains “want ten” of “yummy” items. Sweet treat for £2

After being discovered online, Home Bargains has once again delighted shoppers with its latest offering.

NewfoodsUK posted a snapshot of Home Bargains’ new product “Favourites Mix” on Facebook.

The box costs £2 and includes chocolate delicacies from Milka, Oreo, Daim, Cote D’Or, and Toblerone.

Hundreds of likes and comments poured in from eager consumers who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the treats.

The goodies have been hailed as a “game changer” by Facebook users, with many pleading with friends and family to look for them at their local stores.

“These seem good,” one customer commented in the comments.

“NEED THIS!!!” exclaimed a second.

A second tagged a friend and said, “We need this…”

A fourth remarked, “10 of these!” and a fifth simply wrote, “Yummy!”

“Game changer,” said another.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.