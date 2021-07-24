Customers at Home Bargains want “10 boxes” of the “yummy” new 69p snack.

Customers have been raving about Home Bargains’ latest release, with some even wanting to buy in volume.

The shop, which is known for announcing new products on social media, shared its new Oreo Wafer Rolls on Facebook this week.

Home Bargains commented on the photo, which was initially shared by @slimmingworldlowsynfinds, saying, “Oreos, but make them wafer rolls.” They’re only 69p a pack in chocolate or vanilla flavor!”

After many delays, Aldi’s summer SpecialBuys arrive just in time for the heat wave.

Thousands of likes and comments poured in from eager consumers who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the snack.

Facebook users have praised the goodies as “yummy,” and many have asked friends and family members to look for them in their local supermarkets.

“Let’s hope they’re good!” one consumer said beneath the post. I grabbed a few of boxes.” “Vanilla for me, exactly wonderful with ice cream,” commented a second. Yummy.” “I need these in my life!” wrote a third.

“They will be on my list!” said a fourth.

“Pick up ten cartons when you buy that smiley sponge,” a fifth remarked, tagging a friend. “Please and thank you.”

“Tell everyone not to even try unpacking these and placing any on the shelves!!!” said a sixth. Save them all for meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.