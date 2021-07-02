Customers at Home Bargains say they can’t believe what they’re seeing. Kitchen floor makeover for £20

Customers at Home Bargains were wowed by a floor makeover that cost just £20 and was accomplished using stick-on vinyl tiles from the renowned store.

The low-cost business has a devoted following eager to get their hands on its large selection of homeware, garden supplies, decor tools, household basics, and more.

Home Bargains uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

The shop took to Instagram to publish a snapshot of its vinyl floor tiles, which cost £1.99 for a pack of five and were initially posted by @mistercarrington.

The tiles are a simple solution to upgrade flooring because they simply adhere to the existing surface.

“£20 Kitchen Floor Makeover,” Iwan, of the Instagram account @mistercarrington, wrote alongside a video of the process of converting his floor to his 19k followers.

“To give my kitchen floor a makeover, I utilized @homebargains peel & stick vinyl floor tiles. What are our thoughts on the matter? They were £1.99 for a box of five, and I used ten. I’ll be posting a video to my YouTube channel soon showing how I cut the fussy bits around the borders. It took a total of 4 hours.”

More than 47,000 people have seen the video.

“Oh @mrcarringtonhome what a gorgeous kitchen you have with our £1.99 Stick Ease Floor Vinyl Tiles hop over to his Insta to see how he made the transformation!” wrote Home Bargains in response to a photo of the finished product.

In less than 24 hours, the snap, which shows the finished grey and white patterned “tiles,” received over 2,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Look lush,” Catherine commented.

“Fantastic excellent job,” Dolly exclaimed.

“Can’t believe these are peel and stick,” one consumer exclaimed.

“Oh my god, I love this,” Claire exclaimed.

Rach tagged a friend and said: “so the tiles are £1.99 each trip to HB’s soon?”

