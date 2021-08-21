Customers at Home Bargains report their dog hasn’t chewed on the £2.49 pet product.

After finding a pet product at Home Bargains, customers were ecstatic, with some claiming it was the only toy their dog hadn’t chewed.

Along with its food, beauty, and homeware products, the company sells pet food and accessories.

This Monday, Home Bargains shared a photo of ‘Max’ the puppy snoozing with one of the store’s toy sloths on its Instagram account, taken by @penny the goldenretriever pup.

“It appears that these two are going to be the best of friends,” the shopkeeper stated. Our sloth toys are available in retailers for £2.49. (and how CUTE is little pup Max).

Thousands of individuals ‘liked’ the post and left comments, indicating that they agreed.

“My Sheba adores hers; it’s the only toy she hasn’t chewed up,” Morningbird60 commented. So far, it’s been 4 months, and her record for chewing up toys is 30 minutes.”

“The one toy my child won’t chew, we call it his baby,” Lctaylor27 wrote.

“My ten-year-old labrador loves his sloth”Steve,” Lisachamill remarked.

“My dog has that sloth and is fascinated with it lol,” Doodlesbythebunny commented.

“In our hse, his name is Norman,” remarked dorothygriffiths. Ralph, my dog, and Norm are best friends.”

Others were eager to get their hands on the sloth stuffed animal.

“Oh my god, I need this sloth!” exclaimed Ms.b athome.

“Aw how cute…. @homebargains doing it again,” Katies hoose said.

Some, though, recognized that the sloths had not lasted long in their home.

“My dog is on his second sloth, the first is missing stuffing, a leg and an arm haha but he still likes it, amazing bargain too,” Havealookin said.

“Ours love the sloths, but they always end up defluffing him,” Minimania007 remarked.