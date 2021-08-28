Customers at Home Bargains “really need” new “beautiful” £30 storage chests.

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of its new storage trunks to its Facebook page earlier this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

“Who said storage had to LOOK like storage?” Home Bargains wrote under a photo of the set of two trunks, which are available in white or pink. Our storage trunks look great in any setting (and hide whatever junk you want to hide!). £29.99 for two people

“Get yours now at https://bit.ly/3xZIlMQ or in larger stores.”

Hundreds of likes and comments poured in from shoppers, who offered their feelings beneath the post.

One shopper wrote in the comments section, “OOOOOH these are lovely!!” “I do genuinely need these,” wrote another.

“These would look excellent in my room,” suggested a third.

“We need to go,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a friend. I’ve been on the lookout for these, hehe.”

“Ooo I like these,” wrote a fifth.

“Oh my godddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd I’m in desperate need of some.”

Storage trunks from Home Bargains are now available at a few larger stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.

The trunks can also be purchased online at this link.