Customers at Home Bargains rave about a ‘beautiful’ £30 holiday ornament that they ‘need.’

Customers at Home Bargains are enthralled after spotting one of the retailer’s newest holiday must-haves.

The famed bargain store in Merseyside frequently uses social media to bring customers up to date on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new Extra Large LED Gonk to its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a huge hit with customers.

“ONLINE EXCLUSIVE,” Home Bargains wrote under a shot of the lights.

“For just £29.99, you can add some Christmas charm to your home with our Extra Large LED Gonk – Natural”It even has a light-up nose”Instagram

The article rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes and a slew of comments from customers who left their thoughts in the comments section.

One consumer wrote in the comments area, “ah he’s gorgeous!” “Oh my gosh, I neeeeed him!” wrote another.

“Look at this, I adore it,” a third added, tagging a buddy.

“This is very cute,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“That is stunning!” exclaimed a fifth. I’m in desperate need of more gonks! “I’m going to do it!” “I totally love it,” said a sixth. “OMG!” wrote another. This year, the house is brimming with Christmas Gonks! They’re fantastic! Please don’t tempt me.”

The new Extra Large LED Gonk from Home Bargains is only available online.

