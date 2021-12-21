Customers at Home Bargains laud the ‘brilliant’ £4 ‘prosecco wall.’

Customers at Home Bargains are enthralled after spotting one of the retailer’s newest holiday must-haves.

The famed bargain store in Merseyside frequently uses social media to bring customers up to date on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new £3.99 Prosecco Treat Wall on its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a success with customers.

“Pop, Fizz, & Clink,” Home Bargains said beside a shot of the lights. Our Prosecco treat wall will help you get in the mood for the holidays.

“Perfect for the adults on Christmas Day after a long day of picking up wrapping paper and putting together new toys. Now is the time to shop at stores.”

The article rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes and a slew of comments from customers who left their thoughts in the comments section.

One shopper noted in the comments section, “Clever idea,” and another, “Brilliant pricing.”

“We need this!” said another, tagging a buddy.

“They’re really amazing,” a fourth commented. “I had one. I had a family holiday party yesterday and had the popcorn one and this one as well xx.”

The new Prosecco Treat Wall from Home Bargains is now available in stores.