Customers at Home Bargains are ‘wanting everything’ after seeing a £4.99 Christmas PJ selection.

Customers at Home Bargains are clamoring to get their hands on a new line of Christmas pyjamas.

Thousands of people were pleased when the bargain shop, which originated in Liverpool, published a picture of the new collection, which includes pairs for everyone in the family.

Many people are now hoping to get their hands on the Grinch Family Pyjamas, as well as everything else in the snap, such as Grinch mugs and Grinch gift sacks.

“The Grinch once said, ‘If I can’t find something decent to wear, I’m not going,” Home Bargains told its 1 million Instagram followers. As a result, we created something that would make you feel fantastic! Our brand new Grinch Family Pyjamas start at £4.99 and are excellent for the whole family! Now available in shops and online.”

The post received nearly 7,000 likes and 700 comments in less than 24 hours.

“I need all of these stuff,” __abbie lf stated.

“I’m getting the complete spectrum,” _chloejustice_ added.

“These are wonderful!” exclaimed Boorooxox.

“I’ve never needed anything more,” Ashleemayrich remarked.

“I WANT EVERYTHING,” Fibiggy declared.

The enthusiasm didn’t stop there, as many people wanted to know more about the other Grinch objects in the photo.

“Look at the Grinch mugs!!” remarked Zoes x, tagging her buddies.

“I want the cup,” Staceyleigh_._ said.

“My gosh, I need the sacks too!!” remarked Misschelseavale.

“Are the cups and bags available as well?” ashleighjade29 inquired.