Customers at Home Bargains are lining up to get ‘adorable’ £11 Christmas bedding.

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of its Christmas Buddies Duvet Set on Instagram this week, and customers can’t get enough of it.

“PSA: Weekend sleep-ins are particularly cuddly with our new Christmas Buddies Duvet Cover,” Home Bargains wrote beside the photo. “Tag a friend who would enjoy this.”

Thousands of people liked the article, and many more gave their ideas in the comments section.

"Such adorable bedding," one buyer said beneath the popular photo, while another added, "wannntttttt"

“Omg that’s wonderful,” a third shopper wrote, “may need to have a look next time I’m there!”

“I need that,” said another.

Christmas Buddies Duvet Cover from Home Bargains is available in single (£7.99) and double (£10.99) sizes online and in stores.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.