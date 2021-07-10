Customers at Home Bargains are irritated after failing to find a “cute” mug.

After seeing one of Home Bargains’ newest releases online this week, shoppers have been seeking for it in their local stores.

Home Bargains uses its social media streams to keep customers up to know on new items, and it recently featured a new bumble bee cup.

While some customers described the enamel mug as “nice,” others complained they couldn’t find it in the store.

“Monday mantra,” Home Bargains wrote beside a photo of the product, which was first shared by @theeverydayyou_. Our lovely bee enamel mugs are available in stores for £1.29. @theeverydayyou_, thank you for the photo.”

Shoppers were quick to convey their enthusiasm for the goods beneath the popular post, which received over 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Many people expressed their delight at seeing more bee-themed products, while others expressed their frustration at not being able to find particular items in their local stores.

One customer commented, “I’m liking that the bee stuff is popping everywhere,” while another said, “Omg look at all the bee stuff.”

“Omg NEED!!!” wrote a third.

“Oh my god, that’s so cute,” commented a fourth, while a fifth added, “I need these in my life x.”

“Want want want,” wrote a sixth.

Others expressed their dismay at not being able to locate the cup and other bee-themed items visible in the photo’s backdrop.

“Not in my local store, in fact nothing bee-related at all, fed up with seeing all these gorgeous goods on here and not being able to find them!” one user remarked. Why don’t you put them on the shelves at all of your stores?”

“Never any of these gorgeous stuff in my Home Bargains,” wrote another.

The bee enamel cup, which costs £1.29, is currently available in retailers. Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.