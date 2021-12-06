Customers at Home Bargains are in need of a ‘cute’ £10 Christmas tree cake stand.

Home Bargains has pleased buyers with its choice of Christmas gifts this holiday season, and its latest item has not disappointed.

The high-street business recently shared a snapshot of a Christmas tree-shaped cake stand filled with tasty delights on its Instagram feed.

“Tis the season to spoil yourself!” reads the caption. This lovely Christmas Tree Cake Stand is only £9.99 and can be found in stores and on the internet. “How about you? What would you put on yours?” Customers at Home Bargains were taken aback by a ‘wonderful’ £23 homeware item. Customers were eager to give their opinions on the festive item, which is a must-have if you’re throwing a holiday gathering this December.

Instagram

“This is cute,” one customer wrote beneath the image.

“I’ll be doing a Christmas afternoon tea on mine,” a second remarked.

“How nice,” wrote a third.

“I definitely need this,” said a fourth.

Some customers tagged their friends in the comments section of the post to let them know about the Christmas tree cake stand.

“I don’t need it but I want it,” one individual commented of a friend, followed by laughing face emojis.

“This for our Christmas eve Post indian nibbles?” asked another, tagging a pal.

“Need that in my life,” a third remarked, referring to their acquaintance.

The Christmas tree cake stand from Home Bargains costs £9.99 in store.