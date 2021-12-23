Customers at Home Bargains are ecstatic with the ‘beautiful’ new £13 bedding.

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of its Glow in the Dark Rainbow Duvet Set to its Facebook page this week, and customers are going crazy.

“Somewhere over the rainbow… is a nice nights sleep,” Home Bargains commented beside the photo.

“Our Glow in the Dark Rainbow Duvet Sets are now available in retailers, and they’re also available in Double.” Start with our Rainbow Pillow and Blanket, which starts at £12.99. “It’s available in stores and on the internet.”

The post rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes from consumers, who left comments with their ideas.

“Rainbows and shine in the dark,” one customer wrote beneath the famous snap. “What’s not to like?” says the narrator. “This is pretty,” said a second, and “Love this,” said a third.

“This would be beautiful for Grace’s room,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a friend.

“Aww this is really sweet,” one person said, while another added, “omg I adore this.”

The Glow in the Dark Rainbow Duvet Set from Home Bargains is available in single (£12.99) and double (£16.99) sizes both online and in store.

