Customers at Home Bargains are amazed at the floor makeover achieved with a £2 item.

Customers at Home Bargains were wowed by a floor change made possible by the store’s stick-on vinyl tiles.

Fans of the low-cost company are eager to get their hands on its huge selection of homeware, garden supplies, decor tools, household basics, and other items.

Home Bargains uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

The retailer took to Instagram to publish a snapshot of its vinyl floor tiles, which cost £1.99 for a pack of five and were initially posted by Emily ( @robyn andtherest ).

The tiles are a simple solution to upgrade flooring because they simply adhere to the existing surface.

Home Bargains captioned a shot of Emily’s newly renovated bathroom, “We adore a bathroom remodel!” Check out @robyn andtherest’s before and after photographs on Instagram, which include our Stick Ease floor vinyls in a range of colors.”

Emily also provided before and after images of the treatment on her own Instagram account.

In less than 24 hours, the snap, which shows the finished grey and white patterned “tiles,” received over 2,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beautiful,” one customer said, while another added, “Cool floor.”

“Wow, this looks amazing,” wrote a third.

“I have used them, they stick pretty well,” a fourth shopper remarked, and a fifth commented, “Lv the floor.”

“These floor tiles are a little cool!” exclaimed a sixth. “I enjoy this whole thing,” one person wrote.

Emily’s fans commented on Emily’s page that they “can’t believe” how nice the bathroom looks.

“Amazing, it looks fantastic!” one individual exclaimed.

“It looks wonderful em!!,” remarked another. I’m amazed at how different it looks xx” “Gorgeous!” exclaimed a third. The tiles are fantastic.”

“What a fantastic makeover!” said a fourth.

The vinyl tiles from Home Bargains come in packs of five and cost £1.99 each. The retailer’s website allows you to purchase them in quantity.