Customers at Home Bargains adore the ‘cute’ £25 storage basket that they ‘need right now.’

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.

The famed bargain store in Merseyside frequently uses social media to bring customers up to date on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a photo of its new elephant wicker basket on its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a major hit with customers.

Customers are ‘crazy’ with River Island’s ‘luscious’ £90 chocolate puffer coat.

“Storage that will make you grin,” Home Bargains commented beside a photo of the basket. Our huge elephant baskets are available in-store for for £24.99.”

Instagram

The article rapidly garnered up over 5,000 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One shopper remarked in the comments area, “oh that is CUTE,” and another, “OMG.”

“I’m getting this!!” said a third.

“Need that asap,” wrote a fourth, and “So cute,” wrote a fifth.

“Oh, I need one of these,” said another.

The elephant basket from Home Bargains is now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.