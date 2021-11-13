Customers at George at Asda laud the ‘brilliant’ £55 coat that can be worn four different ways.

Customers visiting George at Asda were taken aback when they saw the retailer’s “wonderful” new winter coat.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on the latest stock and product debuts.

The low-cost label is known for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

And the shop recently created a stir with a new Instagram post.

George released a video with its 692k followers exhibiting its new Rebalance Black Longline Padded Multi-functional Coat.

“Introducing: the coat your wardrobe needs @charlottebuttrick Shop rebalance online and in-store NOW!” posted George at Asda alongside footage of the new coat.

The garment, which can be unzipped and used in a variety of ways, including as a jacket and gilet, pleased Instagram shoppers. £55 for the Rebalance Black Longline Padded Multi-functional Coat.

George’s video has over 110k views and hundreds of likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I need one!!!” one individual exclaimed. “What a wonderful coat!!” wrote another. “OMG, I adore it, that’s wonderful,” said a third. “OMG!!!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. I’m in desperate need of it, hehe.” “Well, isn’t this a good idea,” a fifth wrote, and a sixth added, “Ok, I need one.”

“This is genius,” commented another.

