Customers at George at Asda appreciate the ‘great fit’ of the ‘gorgeous’ floral midi dress.
Customers at George @ Asda have been ecstatic after seeing a “beautiful” floral outfit online.
The store uses social media to keep customers up to date on new products and stock launches.
This year, the budget-friendly company has made a splash with its clothes, with several of its Instagram pictures receiving thousands of likes and positive feedback.
Primark’s ‘adorable’ Top consumers seek pastel tops in “every color” for £11.
George @ Asda’s 664k Instagram followers were treated to a photo of a £16 colorful floral frock.
“When the heat strikes different @illyanalondon,” Asda remarked beside the image, which was first shared by Illyana (@illyanalondon). Now is the time to shop for summer outfits both online and in-store!”
The shot received hundreds of likes and numerous comments complementing the outfit, which consumers described as “beautiful.”
“Love this dress,” one user wrote beneath the image.
“Gorgeous!” wrote a second, and “Gorgeous!” said a third. I recently had to place an order for xx”.
“Loveeeee,” said a fourth shopper.
“Bought this dress and it’s a nice fit size 12 fits like a 12,” remarked another.
The Floral Print Split Hem Midi Dress by George at Asda is available online for £16.