Customers at George at Asda appreciate the ‘great fit’ of the ‘gorgeous’ floral midi dress.

Customers at George @ Asda have been ecstatic after seeing a “beautiful” floral outfit online.

The store uses social media to keep customers up to date on new products and stock launches.

This year, the budget-friendly company has made a splash with its clothes, with several of its Instagram pictures receiving thousands of likes and positive feedback.

George @ Asda’s 664k Instagram followers were treated to a photo of a £16 colorful floral frock.

“When the heat strikes different @illyanalondon,” Asda remarked beside the image, which was first shared by Illyana (@illyanalondon). Now is the time to shop for summer outfits both online and in-store!”

The shot received hundreds of likes and numerous comments complementing the outfit, which consumers described as “beautiful.”

“Love this dress,” one user wrote beneath the image.

“Gorgeous!” wrote a second, and “Gorgeous!” said a third. I recently had to place an order for xx”.

“Loveeeee,” said a fourth shopper.

“Bought this dress and it’s a nice fit size 12 fits like a 12,” remarked another.

The Floral Print Split Hem Midi Dress by George at Asda is available online for £16.