Customers at George at Asda adore the £75 ‘pretty’ velvet homeware chair.

George at Asda customers were taken aback when they discovered the store’s new homeware range on the internet.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has a devoted social media following, where the brand presents all of its newest goods and stock launches to eager buyers.

George at Asda often updates its 665k Instagram followers on new products, and many of them are received with a flutter of excitement.

On the popular social media platform, one recent post sparked quite a commotion.

George at Asda posted a video of its new furniture, which includes a £75 pink velvet cocktail accent chair, a £22 wood-effect two-tier side table, and a “coming soon” pink cushion with a floral pattern and yellow piping.

“Say hello to your new comfy corner,” the merchant captioned the video. :050437785, BUN1434, 050334965 :050437785, BUN1434, 050334965 :050437785, BUN1434, 050334965 :050437785, BUN1434, 050 “Spoiler alert: a cushion is on the way.”

The video went viral on the internet, with over 49,000 views.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Ohh adore this!!,” Chloe exclaimed.

“Love,” Katie says.

Sarah Anne replied, “The chair,” with a heart-eye emoji.

“I like the chair,” Heidi said.

“Loveeee,” Melissa exclaimed.

“I love this,” commented another shopper.

“How pretty,” Tanya said as she tagged a friend.