Customers at George @ Asda ‘like’ the store’s ‘wonderful’ Christmas jammies.

After seeing its Christmas jammies online, George at Asda shoppers were enthralled.

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on the latest stock and product debuts.

Budget-friendly George is well-known for their diverse selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

After debuting its new Christmas slogan PJ sets, the business created quite a stir.

The company uploaded a snapshot of the sets on Instagram, which include matching black and white checked bottoms and a black t-shirt with various words written on the front.

‘Dog mum’ and ‘all the hugs’ are among the slogans, which also include’sleigh all day’ and ‘Santa baby.’

George at Asda captioned the photo as follows: “The snuggle season has here. Which PJs have a special place in your heart?” The pajama sets were a smash on the popular social media platform, with over 1,100 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Dog mum one for you,” Siobhan added, tagging Amber, who replied, “omg I adore that.”

“It’s on my list,” Linds replied.

“AMAZING,” Megan exclaimed.

“I need the dog mom set,” said another customer.

“I adore them,” Abi exclaimed.

“I want them!!” Nicol exclaimed.

“Need the dog ones & all the hugs,” Dawn added.