Customers at George @ Asda adore the “detail” on this “cute” £20 denim outfit.

After seeing it online, George at Asda consumers were eager to get their hands on a “cute” £20 denim outfit.

Supermarket with low prices The in-house brand of Asda George’s vast assortment of on-trend apparel and homeware goods has been making waves on social media in recent months.

On Instagram, George at Asda has 666k followers, ensuring that customers are kept up to date on all of the newest product and stock announcements.

And a recent post on the popular social media network sparked a rush of interest.

George at Asda uploaded a snapshot of its £20 blue denim dress with an enormous collar, which was originally posted by @laurasutcliffe_. Short puff sleeves and a small length are also included in the dress.

“Every wardrobe needs at least one denim dress @laurasutcliffe_ Prices start from £20!” George captioned the photo.

The dress was a big sensation on Instagram, with over 1,600 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Cutest dress,” Jasmin said.

“Love the collar detail,” said another shopper.

“What a cute dress!” Helen exclaimed.

“Looooove this dress!!!” exclaimed Abi.

Brenda sent a message to a buddy, saying, “I love this.”

“This would definitely fit you,” Gem remarked, tagging a buddy.

“How adorable is this?” Kaz said.