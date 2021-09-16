Customers at Boots were astounded by a “wonderful” £5 BB cream that “works miracles.”

Customers at Boots have praised a £5 BB cream that has been dubbed “wonderful” online.

Boots is a well-known high-street business noted for its broad selection of beauty items, toiletries, hygiene supplies, basics, and more.

The store carries high-end goods, as well as budget-friendly options and its own line of merchandise.

However, a BB Cream from Garnier, a well-known beauty brand, has been gaining popularity online.

Garnier’s Classic Perfecting Care All-in-1 BB Cream SPF15, which retails for £9.99 but is currently on sale for £4.99, is a hybrid product that claims to combine the benefits of a foundation, a moisturizer, and an SPF in one product.

The BB cream will “even out skin tone, cover imperfections, and give SPF protection,” according to the product description.

It contains active ingredients including hyaluronic acid and aloe to “soothe skin and give all-day hydration.”

The product has received over 130 reviews on Boots’ website, indicating that it is popular among beauty enthusiasts.

“I love bb creams because I love how natural they look on the face, and I really enjoyed this one,” one Boots shopper remarked of the product. It spread out beautifully throughout my face and gave me a great glow! It moisturized my face and lasted throughout the day. Highly recommended.”

“Lovely lightweight cream that is easy to apply and delivers decent coverage,” wrote another beauty devotee. The extra benefit of the SPF makes it great to wear all year. It gives me a healthy-looking radiance. The pale color complements my skin tone perfectly.”

Another said, “Amazing!!” in their five-star rating. “I adore this bb cream; it’s silky smooth and leaves my skin feeling nourished and refreshed rather than dry and cakey like most other bb creams I’ve tried,” she remarked. Also, the color is fantastic! I’d happily use this in place of foundation.”

“This BB cream works miracles,” claimed a fourth. When I first put it on, I thought it was too dark for my skin, but it seemed to match my skin precisely within minutes, leaving it looking great no.” “The summary comes to an end.”