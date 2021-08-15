Customers at Boots enjoy the ‘bargain’ £4 serum that makes skin seem ‘bright.’

Customers at Boots are complimenting a £4 anti-aging cream for making their skin “bright.”

Boots’ Q10 Anti-Ageing Replenishing Serum has been dubbed “one of the best” by beauty lovers.

The serum is designed to improve skin’s moisture barrier and natural defenses, as well as defend against damage from the environment.”

The serum “will decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin firmer, more young, and radiant,” according to the product description. It also attempts to make skin feel smoother and give it a more natural glow.

On the Boots website, the serum costs £4.

Customers at Boots have given the product excellent marks, including multiple five-star reviews on the retailer’s website.

“One of the best,” one individual said. I purchased this and am quite pleased with it. My skin has become brighter and firmer. “An absolute steal.”

“This is a terrific, everyday serum and such amazing value for money,” remarked another. It has a wonderful consistency that spreads gently across the skin and absorbs quickly.

“It left my skin feeling moisturized, smoother, and firmer overall. It’s also fantastic for giving skin a boost in the morning before putting make-up.”

“Dream Product!” exclaimed a third. This is by far the best facial cream I’ve ever used. It penetrates the top layer and leaving your face soft and smooth, thanks to its nutritious elements.

“As part of my regular routine, I use alongside the eye cream. I’ve tried a lot of different brands, but this one is the best! without the exorbitant price.”

The Q10 Anti-Ageing Replenishing Serum is available from Boots for £4 here.