Customers at Boots enjoy the £10 ‘flawless’ foundation, which conceals rosacea and freckles.

Customers at Boots are complimenting a £10 foundation that they describe as “flawless.”

The No7 Essentially Natural Foundation has been dubbed “amazing” and “great” by beauty lovers.

With “soft, even coverage” that covers blemishes and minimizes pores, the foundation promises to leave skin “feeling fresh, relaxed, and hydrated.”

The foundation has a “special mineral compound of ruby, amethyst, and sapphire, plus our proprietary antioxidant complex, to leave your complexion appearing vibrant and healthy,” according to the product description.

On the Boots website, the foundation costs £10.

Customers at Boots have given the product excellent marks, including multiple five-star reviews on the retailer’s website.

“A light faultless foundation with coverage,” one user commented.

I got this foundation as an alternate to my usual one because it was less priced.

“I wanted something I could wear every day that provided coverage while still looking natural and was light on the skin. This product fulfills all of these requirements, and I’ve received numerous compliments on my make-up. I’ll buy from you again.”

“It’s perfect for the summer!” wrote another. My skin is freckled and I’m in my forties. I adore No.7 Stay Perfect Foundation in the winter when my freckles have faded and I want a heavier coverage, but in the summer when my freckles have deepened and I want a lighter coverage, I use Essentially Natural.

“This is a light-to-medium coverage liquid foundation that blends smoothly and looks very natural. It’s set with a small dusting of translucent powder over the T Zone, which evens out my complexion while still letting my freckles to come through.

“It has a silky finish and holds up well in hot weather with powder. Warm Ivory is the color I use in Stay Perfect, and the color is identical in Essentially Natural – I mention this since I’ve noticed that different No7 foundation textures can cause the color to appear somewhat different. Another No. 7 hit that exceeds the high-end brands I’ve tried.”

“Fantastic Foundation!” said a third customer. I got this product through the Boots app, along with another No7 item, in exchange for a free beauty gift.

“The foundation turned out to be a wise decision. Normally, I.” “The summary comes to an end.”