Customers at Boots are ‘love’ with a £28 eye cream that ‘immediately’ eliminates dark circles.

Customers at Boots have praised a “wonderful” eye cream that “immediately” eliminates dark under-eye circles and bags.

Boots is a well-known and well-liked high-street cosmetics retailer with a comprehensive range of beauty and skincare basics, self-care items, accessories, gifts, and more.

Along with its own lines, the prominent retailer carries a variety of high-end brands as well as budget-friendly selections.

An eye cream has received so many five-star reviews on Boots’ website that it has been included to the “trending” area of the website.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème is developed with vitamin C and is inspired by the beauty artist must-have product, banana powder.

The cruelty-free eye cream, which retails for £33 but is now on sale for £28.05, is designed to “brighten, rapidly target fine lines and wrinkles, and decrease the appearance of dark circles, giving age-defying benefits.” It’s “collagen-boosted,” according to the product description, and “firms and profoundly hydrates while feeling deliciously lightweight.”

It has been commended for providing “instant” results on the internet.

“Instantly brightens my dark circles and bags,” one customer wrote in a review on Boots’ website. I stopped using it for a while and noticed a significant difference. It’s going to be my product for the rest of my life!” “I love it!” exclaimed shopper Lisa Marie. I’ve barely had it for about a week and I’m already addicted to it!!” “The only eye cream that works for me,” a third consumer said. This cream does wonders for my extremely dry skin. I wear it day and night because it’s never thick or oily.” “I love this eye cream!” said Dorothy, who named her review “Wonderful!” It instantly brightens my complexion!” “I have incredibly black circles under my eyes and I have tried a billion different creams but have only ever seen a meaningful difference while using this product!” another person stated. “I wholeheartedly endorse this product!” “Really makes the skin under my eyes look brighter and smoother,” said another. It’s light and doesn’t leave a greasy aftertaste.” “This is my favorite eye cream right now, and I’m using it,” Kelly remarked. “The summary comes to an end.”