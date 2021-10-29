Customers at Boohoo are ‘totally enamored’ with a ‘beautiful’ £52 Autumn dress.

After seeing it online, shoppers at Boohoo have fallen in love with a “gorgeous” new outfit.

The online shop uses social media to keep consumers up to date on all of its latest fashion and homeware offerings.

Boohoo is known for its large choice of fast fashion, and during the lockdown, the company even changed its inventory to guarantee that shoppers could acquire all of the loungewear they desired.

Shoppers have shifted their focus to summer staples and ‘going out’ clothes now that things are returning to normal, and Boohoo has followed suit.

This week, one of Boohoo’s newest releases was shared on Instagram, and fans are already planning to purchase it.

The Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Trousers and Double Breasted Tailored Blazer from the company have been a major hit with customers, who have described the combination as “beautiful.”

“Your wardrobe will thank us later,” Boohoo wrote alongside the post, which received over 52,000 likes. Check out @bebasuki’s ‘Relaxed Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Trousers’ (FZZ32866) + ‘Double Breasted Tailored Blazer’ (Double Breasted Tailored Blazer) on site now by clicking the link in bio.”

Hundreds of shoppers praised the outfit beneath the sign, with one individual remarking, “Love this.”

“Fascinated,” commented another, while a third added, “I’m utterly obsessed.”

“Gorgeous,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Pretty adore it,” said another.

The Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Trousers from Boohoo are presently £12 (down from £20), while the Double Breasted Tailored Blazer is £40.

Both are available for purchase online.