Customers at B&M were taken aback by a “wrong” new milk drink that “looked like soap.”

B&M customers were perplexed after noticing a new milk drink by candy brand Millions that “looks like soap,” according to them.

Millions are small, chewy sweets that come in a range of flavors such as cola, bubblegum, strawberry, and others. The company is now expanding into the beverage industry.

The new drink was featured on the popular Instagram page @newfoodsuk, which has 242k followers.

@newfoodsuk captioned the photo, “New Millions Bubblegum Flavour Milk Squeezy!” To make a delicious bubblegum shake, simply drop a few of drops into milk. It’s fantastic! @bm stores provided it to us.”

On the famous social media platform, the message earned over 2,200 likes.

Shoppers were split, and they took to the comments area to express themselves.

“That honestly looks like laundry detergent,” Emily commented as she shared more vomit emojis.

“It looks like soap,” Andi added.

“Absolutely not!” Russell exclaimed as he tagged a friend.

“It’s blue you need it,” Ellen said, tagging a few friends.

“This appears to be incorrect,” Amy commented.

“Bit of you,” Claudia said, tagging a friend, Leah.

“I’m going to ask my mother to find some right now,” Leah said.

“I’ll get this for Harry!” Aine added, tagging a buddy.