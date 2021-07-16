Customers at B&M were taken aback by a £30 statement arch mirror that was described as “amazing.”

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

After it was uploaded online, the bargain retailer’s new arching mirror, priced at £30, caused a sensation among shoppers.

“It’s mirrors like these that will make your place stand out!!” B&M wrote on its Instagram page, referring to a photo originally uploaded by @spruce up seven. Our Arch Mirror is only £30, so it’s a modest investment for a big impact!!

“Thank you so much for sharing your lovely photo, @spruce up seven. Who’s going to the store right now to get one of these?”

The picture received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments from followers who described the mirror as “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

“I need this,” one ecstatic buyer said, while another added, “Love that mirror!”

A third person described the mirror as “beautiful,” while another described it as “quite sophisticated.”

“I love this mirror,” wrote a fifth, and “beautiful” was written by a sixth.

“This mirror,” wrote another.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.