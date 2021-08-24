Customers at B&M want to buy the “full shelf” of the “unreal” £8 sweet delight.

After a photo of a new Cadbury offering was leaked online, B&M buyers were once again enthralled.

The discount grocer is known for its one-of-a-kind delicacies, which are frequently shared by internet food bloggers when they are noticed in-store.

B&M’s new Cadbury Selection Box, priced at £8, was featured on the NewfoodsUK Facebook page this week.

Milk Tray, Cadbury Biscuits, Dairy Milk Orange Buttons, Hot Chocolate Sachets, Cadbury Cookies, and Dairy Milk Chocolate are all included in the box.

Admirers can’t wait to get their hands on the sweet delicacy, and the post announcing the news immediately racked up over 1,000 likes and comments from fans who can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Many consumers tagged friends and family members beneath the post, asking for the box as a Christmas gift, while others stated they couldn’t wait and needed it right away.

One user commented, “Looks delicious xx,” while another added, “Oh amazing!” It’s fantastic xx”.

“Looks great, can’t wait to try it,” commented a third.

“Heading off to B&M store to take the entire shelf like a panic buyer!” said a fourth shopper.

“Oh my!!!” exclaimed a fifth. X”Perfect for the next autumn evenings!! “That looks unreal,” wrote a sixth.

“My mouth is literally watering hahaha,” said another.

£8 is the cost of the Cadbury Selection Box.

