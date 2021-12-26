Customers at B&M salivate over the ‘luscious’ flavors of new £9.99 drinks.

B&M is offering a new alcoholic drink that has piqued the interest of customers, with many eager to try it over the holidays.

The store posted a photo of the Peaky Blinder cream liqueurs, which come in two flavors, one of which, according to one person who tried it, “tastes like milkshake.”

“Peaky Blinders enthusiasts… you’ve come to the right place!!” B&M told its 1.3 million Instagram followers after posting photos of the beverages.

“WOULD YOU PREFER a Raspberry Rum Cream Liqueur or an Irish Whisky Cream Liqueur?”

The beverages, which cost £9.99 for a 70cl bottle, were well received by B&M fans, with the post receiving over 400 likes and comments, with many individuals tagging friends.

“One for your girls evenings!” Laurenjw29 wrote on Instagram.

“Ooh that seems interesting,” Kelly.stephenson.54 stated.