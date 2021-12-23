Customers at B&M rave about the ‘delicious’ new Cadbury snack, which costs £3.

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

B&M posted a snapshot to its Facebook page this week announcing that it now carries Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Breakaway – and the photo went viral.

Shoppers are ecstatic to get their hands on the delectable delight.

Fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the delectable delicacy swiftly liked and commented on the post.

Some customers used social media to spread the word, while others said they would visit B&M stores to get their hands on the £2.99 item.

“NEW to B&M – this Breakaway bar is a must try!” wrote B&M upon announcing the news.

It’s milk chocolate with wafer and creme layers, as well as a creamy chocolate center… It’s incredible! Who wants to give it a shot?!” “Looks good, I need this!” exclaimed one ecstatic consumer in the comments section. “Yummy,” said another, while a third added, “need to try this one, add to list.”

“We need to try this,” a fourth shopper added, tagging a buddy.

“Cadbury’s answer to kit kat?” wrote a fifth. “Oooooo I’m going to adore this,” said a sixth.

“This is lovely!” exclaimed another. It’s pricey, but it’s well worth it. But it didn’t stay long enough, lol.”

