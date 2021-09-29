Customers at B&M “need” a new £6 lamp but “can’t locate one elsewhere.”

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

After it was uploaded online, the bargain retailer’s new £6 Halloween-themed light caused a sensation among buyers.

It’s not Tesco, Aldi, or Asda that have been crowned Supermarket of the Year for 2021.

B&M posted a photo on its Instagram page with the caption: “BOO!! Make your home extra spooky this Halloween with our Neon Boo Sign (SC: 373764) for only £6!

“Hands up if Spooky Season is your favorite season?!?”

Instagram

The picture received over 2,900 likes and a slew of comments from followers who complimented the light as “lovely.”

Others claimed to have looked in many stores in the hopes of finding the light, but had so far been unsuccessful.

“I want it,” one ecstatic customer said, while another added, “That is so cute.”

“OMG, I adore it,” said a third.

“NEED!!!” wrote a fourth shopper. I’ve visited to three separate B&M stores in search of these items.”

“NEED!!!!!” said a fifth. “What retailers have these in as I can’t find them anywhere…” said a sixth. Please start doing things on the internet!! X”

“I’ve been looking for this in stores and haven’t been able to get one anywhere,” wrote another.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.