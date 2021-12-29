Customers at B&M describe the £10 Cadbury treat as the “greatest present ever.”

After one of its most recent releases was shared online, B&M has reawakened consumer interest.

This week, the Facebook page NewFoodsUK posted a snapshot of B&M’s new Australian Cadbury Favourites Games Edition tin, and it went viral.

Shoppers are ecstatic to get their hands on the delectable delight.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are aghast at the ‘unreal seeming’ chocolate boxes.

Fans who can’t wait to experience the delectable treat for themselves swiftly liked and commented on the post.

Some customers used social media to spread the word, while others said they would visit B&M stores to get their hands on the £10 item.

“We had this Australian Cadbury Favourites Games Edition for Christmas,” NewFoodsUK said beside the image. We’re blown away by how many you receive in the tin; there’s a ton! These can be found at B&M Stores.”

“Best present ever!” wrote one ecstatic customer in the comments section. Even the Turkish delight is wonderful.”

“The Cherry Ripe looks excellent!” wrote another. “They look wonderful,” said a third.

“Just FYI…. I’m going to need this if you see it,” a fourth shopper replied, tagging a pal.

“Ooo sounds great,” one person said, while another added, “These are the best.”

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.