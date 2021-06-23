Customers at B&M are enamored with a £20 bedding set that they “need.”

After seeing it online, B&M buyers have fallen in love with a “beautiful” bedding set.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

B&M released a snapshot of a white and black Noa Tufted bedding set on their Instagram page, which has been a success with customers.

“Isn’t this the prettiest bedding you’ve ever set your eyes on?” the store wrote beside the photo.

“The Noa Tufted Double Duvet Set is available in Double and King sizes, with pricing beginning at £20. “Who else is smitten with this vibe?”

The bedding in the photo has received over 3,800 likes and numerous comments, indicating that it is a hit with customers.

One buyer wrote beneath the image, “Love this set,” while another said, “Ooow that’s good isn’t it.”

“Omg want!!,” said a third.

“So pretty,” said a fourth shopper, and “Wow, love this,” said a fifth.

“Got this set, looks really lovely,” one remarked, while another told a buddy, “Omg need this, keep your eyes open.”

The Noa Tufted Double Duvet Set from B&M costs £20 and is currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.