Customers at Asda would eat the £6 delight ‘all at once.’

After noticing the reappearance of Asda’s enormous chocolate eclair for Christmas, many were perplexed.

The store has designed a foot-long eclair that costs £6 and is already available for purchase – and although some customers were thrilled, others were not.

The eclair is formed of choux pastry and filled with chocolate mousse and caramel sauce, weighing little under half a kilogram. Chocolate fondant, caramel fudge frosting, and gold coloured sweet dusting are used to decorate it.

The eclair serves 10 people, according to the packaging.

“The Giant Eclair is back at Asda!!” said the Facebook page NewFoodsUK accompanying a photo.

Shoppers commented on the treat beneath the post, which earned 1.7k likes and more than 3.1k comments.

“I’d eat that in one sitting,” one user stated, while another wrote, “That serves one person.”

“Serves 10?!?” said a third. “Not in this house!” exclaims the narrator.

“Serves 10.. as if! One each?” wrote a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy.

Others were unconcerned with the serving instructions and were simply eager to get their hands on the eclair.

“Use by December 22nd…,” one said. That means I’ll need another one for Christmas, huh.”

“OMG that looks great!” wrote another.

“I need this in my life right now xxx,” said a third.