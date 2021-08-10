Customers at Asda say a new pizza ingredient is “simply awful.”

A new Asda product has divided customers, with some stating it is “simply wrong.”

The discount supermarket features a slew of popular items, particularly in the middle aisle, that have buyers lining up to get their hands on them.

Now, a new Asda item has been revealed online, and customers can’t seem to decide whether they like it or not.

Asda’s Southern Fried Chicken and Gravy pizza was featured on the NewFoodsUK Facebook page.

Hundreds of buyers have responded to the article, eager to offer their thoughts on the pizza.

Some users stated in the comments that they “don’t fancy” it and that it is a “absolute atrocity.”

“Gravy and pizza NNNNOOOOO!” exclaimed one shopper. “Gravy on a pizza is simply wrong,” wrote another.

“No gravy on a pizza is wrong,” said a third.

“How revolting is that,” a fourth consumer said, and a fifth commented, “This sounds awful.”

“Look at this true abomination,” wrote a sixth.

“No…just no,” remarked another.

Asda currently has the Southern Fried Chicken & Gravy pizza available.

